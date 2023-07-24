© 2023 KASU
'Small Mercies' details memories of the 1974 Boston busing crisis

Published July 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Dennis Lehane is the author of "Small Mercies." (Courtesy the publishers; photo by BYC Photography)
Host Tiziana Dearing speaks with best-selling author Dennis Lehane about his new novel “Small Mercies.” The book is set in Boston in 1974 when the city was rocked with violent resistance to the forced desegregation of Boston schools.

It centers around a mother who is searching for her daughter who vanishes weeks before busing was implemented.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

