Acclaimed short-story collection 'If I Survive You' long-listed for Booker Prize

Published August 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT

Find a book excerpt here.

The longlist for the Booker Prize was announced this week. Among the nominees is debut author Jonathan Escoffery. His debut short-story collection “If I Survive You” follows the lives of a family from Jamaica and their American-born son.

We revisit host Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with Escoffrey from last October.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

