Documenting Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks profoundly impacted a military filmmaker and his daughter

Herbert Sussan was a young officer in the U.S. military when he directed a film about the human effects of the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He was deeply affected by the devastation.

His daughter Leslie Sussan wrote a memoir about his experiences.

Jon Kalish reports.

Herbert Sussan was a young U.S. Air Force officer when he directed a military film crew, documenting the devastation of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Courtesy of Leslie Sussan)

Author Leslie Sussan. (Courtesy of Leslie Sussan)

