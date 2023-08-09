© 2023 KASU
Erosion from Lake Michigan threatens Chicago's South Side shoreline

August 9, 2023
Aerial view, looking north, of Chicago, Illinois. (Interim Archives/Getty Images)

For residents of Chicago’s South Side, the beaches of Lake Michigan have long been a source of neighborhood pride But now those beaches are in danger of disappearing because of flooding and erosion. Climate change is likely to make the problem worse.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Siri Chilukuri, environmental justice fellow with our partners at Grist.

