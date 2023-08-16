© 2023 KASU
The climate case for eating less meat: 'It’s not politically popular'

Published August 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
A customer looks at a U.S. beef product. (Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)
It’s been a summer of excessive heat, boiling oceans and wildfires, and as more people feel the impacts of climate change a growing chorus is asking: How do we stop this? Can our personal lifestyle changes actually make any difference?

Vox staff writer Kenny Torrella argues in a recent piece that journalists have not focused enough on one contributor to the worsening climate: meat consumption. He speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

