Rare spotless giraffe born in Tennessee zoo

Published August 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT

Giraffes are known for their iconic spotted pattern but in Tennessee, a rare spotless giraffe has been born at Brights Zoo. The zoo says the newborn giraffe is the only solid-colored living reticulated giraffe on the planet.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michael B. Brown, conservation science coordinator with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

