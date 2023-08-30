Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: From Crisis Stabilization Funding to 2024 Solar Eclipse Town Hall
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, August 30, 2023:
- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approves $1 million in funding for Arkansas' Crisis Stabilization Units until June 2024.
- Town hall on the 2024 Solar Eclipse to be held at A-State on September 7th, led by Dr. P. Clay Sherrod.
- Rural Advocacy groups claim Clean Water Act needs updating due to changes in livestock industry.
- Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams sues for dissolving board investigating his innocence claim.
- OSHA report lists five safety violations in 2022 Jonesboro trench collapse; Southern Diversified contests fines.
- Boil order lifted for some Trumann residents; still in effect for Trumann Rural Water customers.
- E-Coli outbreak at University of Arkansas-Fayetteville hospitalizes another student, bringing total to five.
- Tennessee lawmakers end special session on public safety without addressing gun control amid political tension.
- Arkansas begins literacy improvement effort with nearly 80 coaches under new LEARNS Act.
- Former NFL player Michael Oher seeks school and movie records to end conservatorship.
- A-State and Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity introduce two new endowed scholarships in specific fields.
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and NEA Clinic appeal property tax ruling to Arkansas Court of Appeals.
- Cross County man receives 4-year probation for stealing weapons from a gun store, vows to turn life around.