© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: From Crisis Stabilization Funding to 2024 Solar Eclipse Town Hall

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published August 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, August 30, 2023:

  • Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approves $1 million in funding for Arkansas' Crisis Stabilization Units until June 2024.
  • Town hall on the 2024 Solar Eclipse to be held at A-State on September 7th, led by Dr. P. Clay Sherrod.
  • Rural Advocacy groups claim Clean Water Act needs updating due to changes in livestock industry.
  • Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams sues for dissolving board investigating his innocence claim.
  • OSHA report lists five safety violations in 2022 Jonesboro trench collapse; Southern Diversified contests fines.
  • Boil order lifted for some Trumann residents; still in effect for Trumann Rural Water customers.
  • E-Coli outbreak at University of Arkansas-Fayetteville hospitalizes another student, bringing total to five.
  • Tennessee lawmakers end special session on public safety without addressing gun control amid political tension.
  • Arkansas begins literacy improvement effort with nearly 80 coaches under new LEARNS Act.
  • Former NFL player Michael Oher seeks school and movie records to end conservatorship.
  • A-State and Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity introduce two new endowed scholarships in specific fields.
  • NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and NEA Clinic appeal property tax ruling to Arkansas Court of Appeals.
  • Cross County man receives 4-year probation for stealing weapons from a gun store, vows to turn life around.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor