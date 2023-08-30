What led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?
Today marks the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We look back at the string of decisions that led to the chaotic pull-out.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with veteran journalist Peter Bergen, who hosts the podcast “In The Room,” produced by Fresh Produce Media on Audible with a two-part episode on the withdrawal. Breshna Musazai, a student in Afghanistan who managed to get out, joins the conversation too.
