KASU Delta News Podcast: Tunnel Approvals, Medicaid Concerns, and Community Milestones
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday , August 31, 2023:
- Legislative panel approves $3.87 million tunnel connecting Arkansas State Capitol to multi-agency complex, set for completion by June 2025.
- Federal Medicaid agency warns children may have been wrongly dropped during eligibility reviews; Missouri officials say they are handling cases manually.
- The Dixie Pig in Blytheville celebrates 100 years despite recent wall damage from a car accident; two treated for minor injuries.
- Jonesboro experiences second sales tax revenue drop this year but officials remain optimistic; Craighead County on track for record collections.
- Representatives from Central American grain import company CMI visit Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers building and farms in Newport.
- Former Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency director, Maurice Taggart, killed in domestic dispute; son in stable condition.
- Arkansas man Samuel Hartman arrested in West Virginia over a year after prison escape; was serving life for rape.
- New report emphasizes need for electric transmission that protects bird life.
- Entergy Arkansas donates to Lawrence County 4-H Club for outdoor skills training program.
- City of Harrisburg looks for alternative recycling solutions after Abilities Unlimited discontinues Blue Bag Recycling Program.
- Tommy Edman hits two-run homer to secure a 5-4 win for St. Louis Cardinals over San Diego Padres; marks 20th stolen base of the season.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- The American Red Cross is having a blood drive at the Hillcrest Church of Christ in Paragould starting at 12:30 today.
- There's a public welcome reception for Arkansas Northeastern College's new President, Dr. Christopher Heigle starting at 3 this evening in the ANC's Sullins Administration Building's main conconcourse in Blytheville.
- There's a Peach Canning Class at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum in Piggott starting at 5:30 tonight.
- Red Wolves for St. Jude is having a fundraiser night at Hijinx in Jonesboro starting at 6 tonight. It's open to the public.
- Country Music superstar Lorrie Morgan will perform at the Fowler Center's Riceland Hall in Jonesboro starting at 7:30 tonight.