KASU Delta News Podcast: Tunnel Approvals, Medicaid Concerns, and Community Milestones

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday , August 31, 2023:



Legislative panel approves $3.87 million tunnel connecting Arkansas State Capitol to multi-agency complex, set for completion by June 2025.

Federal Medicaid agency warns children may have been wrongly dropped during eligibility reviews; Missouri officials say they are handling cases manually.

The Dixie Pig in Blytheville celebrates 100 years despite recent wall damage from a car accident; two treated for minor injuries.

Jonesboro experiences second sales tax revenue drop this year but officials remain optimistic; Craighead County on track for record collections.

Representatives from Central American grain import company CMI visit Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers building and farms in Newport.

Former Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency director, Maurice Taggart, killed in domestic dispute; son in stable condition.

Arkansas man Samuel Hartman arrested in West Virginia over a year after prison escape; was serving life for rape.

New report emphasizes need for electric transmission that protects bird life.

Entergy Arkansas donates to Lawrence County 4-H Club for outdoor skills training program.

City of Harrisburg looks for alternative recycling solutions after Abilities Unlimited discontinues Blue Bag Recycling Program.

Tommy Edman hits two-run homer to secure a 5-4 win for St. Louis Cardinals over San Diego Padres; marks 20th stolen base of the season.

