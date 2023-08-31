© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

KASU Delta News Podcast: Tunnel Approvals, Medicaid Concerns, and Community Milestones

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published August 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday , August 31, 2023:

  • Legislative panel approves $3.87 million tunnel connecting Arkansas State Capitol to multi-agency complex, set for completion by June 2025.
  • Federal Medicaid agency warns children may have been wrongly dropped during eligibility reviews; Missouri officials say they are handling cases manually.
  • The Dixie Pig in Blytheville celebrates 100 years despite recent wall damage from a car accident; two treated for minor injuries.
  • Jonesboro experiences second sales tax revenue drop this year but officials remain optimistic; Craighead County on track for record collections.
  • Representatives from Central American grain import company CMI visit Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers building and farms in Newport.
  • Former Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency director, Maurice Taggart, killed in domestic dispute; son in stable condition.
  • Arkansas man Samuel Hartman arrested in West Virginia over a year after prison escape; was serving life for rape.
  • New report emphasizes need for electric transmission that protects bird life.
  • Entergy Arkansas donates to Lawrence County 4-H Club for outdoor skills training program.
  • City of Harrisburg looks for alternative recycling solutions after Abilities Unlimited discontinues Blue Bag Recycling Program.
  • Tommy Edman hits two-run homer to secure a 5-4 win for St. Louis Cardinals over San Diego Padres; marks 20th stolen base of the season.

We also mentioned these announcements:

  • The American Red Cross is having a blood drive at the Hillcrest Church of Christ in Paragould starting at 12:30 today.
  • There's a public welcome reception for Arkansas Northeastern College's new President, Dr. Christopher Heigle starting at 3 this evening in the ANC's Sullins Administration Building's main conconcourse in Blytheville.
  • There's a Peach Canning Class at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum in Piggott starting at 5:30 tonight.
  • Red Wolves for St. Jude is having a fundraiser night at Hijinx in Jonesboro starting at 6 tonight. It's open to the public.
  • Country Music superstar Lorrie Morgan will perform at the Fowler Center's Riceland Hall in Jonesboro starting at 7:30 tonight.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
