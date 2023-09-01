KASU Delta News Podcast: Social Media Law Halted, Medicaid Restoration Push, and Upcoming Sports and Community Developments

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Friday, September 1, 2023:



Federal judge pauses new Arkansas law requiring minors to get parental consent for social media accounts, following legal challenge from tech group NetChoice.

Federal government urges states to restore Medicaid coverage to those disenrolled for procedural reasons; Arkansas DHS claims the directive does not apply to them.

U.S. Department of Labor and Mexican Consulate sign agreement to improve safety and rights for at-risk workers in Arkansas.

Analysts expect a rise in sports betting in Arkansas as football season nears, despite a dip in bets but an increase in tax revenue over the summer.

Oklahoma and A-State football teams seek to improve defenses as they face off in Oklahoma's final Big 12 season.

Trumann, Arkansas seeks federal grant to replace aging water treatment facility and storage tank.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. delays proposed 1% sales tax increase vote to 2024; Vice Mayor criticizes rushed process.

ACLU challenges Tennessee law limiting drag shows; federal ruling calls it unconstitutional but currently only applicable in Memphis County.

Lawrence County School District in Arkansas begins installation of lockable, bulletproof safe rooms in elementary and middle schools.

Arkansas to host Professional Golf Tournament, the Simmons Bank Championship, at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock next year.

