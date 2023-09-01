© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: Social Media Law Halted, Medicaid Restoration Push, and Upcoming Sports and Community Developments

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
Adobe Firefly (AI Generated)
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Friday, September 1, 2023:

    • Federal judge pauses new Arkansas law requiring minors to get parental consent for social media accounts, following legal challenge from tech group NetChoice.
    • Federal government urges states to restore Medicaid coverage to those disenrolled for procedural reasons; Arkansas DHS claims the directive does not apply to them.
    • U.S. Department of Labor and Mexican Consulate sign agreement to improve safety and rights for at-risk workers in Arkansas.
    • Analysts expect a rise in sports betting in Arkansas as football season nears, despite a dip in bets but an increase in tax revenue over the summer.
    • Oklahoma and A-State football teams seek to improve defenses as they face off in Oklahoma's final Big 12 season.
    • Trumann, Arkansas seeks federal grant to replace aging water treatment facility and storage tank.
    • Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. delays proposed 1% sales tax increase vote to 2024; Vice Mayor criticizes rushed process.
    • ACLU challenges Tennessee law limiting drag shows; federal ruling calls it unconstitutional but currently only applicable in Memphis County.
    • Lawrence County School District in Arkansas begins installation of lockable, bulletproof safe rooms in elementary and middle schools.
    • Arkansas to host Professional Golf Tournament, the Simmons Bank Championship, at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock next year.

    We also mentioned these announcements:

    • An exhibit from mixed media ceramic artist Kimberly Riner is on display through September 22nd at the Lyon College Kresge Gallery in Batesville. The gallery opens at 9 this morning.
    • The ASU Museum has the exhibit "Hemingway in Comics" on display through October 20. Doors open at 10 this morning. It's open to the public.
    • The Randolph County Fair continues today through Sunday at the fairgournds in Pocahontas. The rodeo is tonight and tomorrow night at 8.
    • The annual Freedom in the Park Celebration is all day tomorrow at the Imboden City Park.
    • The 39th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show starts at 9 tomorrow morning at Mammoth Spring State Park.
    • The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library is having a Dream Interpretation Class starting at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.
    Brandon Tabor
    A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
