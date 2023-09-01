Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Social Media Law Halted, Medicaid Restoration Push, and Upcoming Sports and Community Developments
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Friday, September 1, 2023:
- Federal judge pauses new Arkansas law requiring minors to get parental consent for social media accounts, following legal challenge from tech group NetChoice.
- Federal government urges states to restore Medicaid coverage to those disenrolled for procedural reasons; Arkansas DHS claims the directive does not apply to them.
- U.S. Department of Labor and Mexican Consulate sign agreement to improve safety and rights for at-risk workers in Arkansas.
- Analysts expect a rise in sports betting in Arkansas as football season nears, despite a dip in bets but an increase in tax revenue over the summer.
- Oklahoma and A-State football teams seek to improve defenses as they face off in Oklahoma's final Big 12 season.
- Trumann, Arkansas seeks federal grant to replace aging water treatment facility and storage tank.
- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. delays proposed 1% sales tax increase vote to 2024; Vice Mayor criticizes rushed process.
- ACLU challenges Tennessee law limiting drag shows; federal ruling calls it unconstitutional but currently only applicable in Memphis County.
- Lawrence County School District in Arkansas begins installation of lockable, bulletproof safe rooms in elementary and middle schools.
- Arkansas to host Professional Golf Tournament, the Simmons Bank Championship, at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock next year.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- An exhibit from mixed media ceramic artist Kimberly Riner is on display through September 22nd at the Lyon College Kresge Gallery in Batesville. The gallery opens at 9 this morning.
- The ASU Museum has the exhibit "Hemingway in Comics" on display through October 20. Doors open at 10 this morning. It's open to the public.
- The Randolph County Fair continues today through Sunday at the fairgournds in Pocahontas. The rodeo is tonight and tomorrow night at 8.
- The annual Freedom in the Park Celebration is all day tomorrow at the Imboden City Park.
- The 39th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show starts at 9 tomorrow morning at Mammoth Spring State Park.
- The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library is having a Dream Interpretation Class starting at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.