Joe Biden goes to the G20 and Vietnam

President Biden is on his way home after a busy weekend overseas.This morning he wrapped his visit to Vietnam after spotlighting new business deals and partnerships.

And he paid his respects at a memorial honoring his late friend and colleague Senator John McCain – who was held in prison in Hanoi during the Vietnam War.

All of that followed his time in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went into the weekend to prove to the world the power of his country on the global stage.That’s as he vies for a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

So, what are the key takeaways from the weekend?

