Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas' Drone Advancements, Judicial Races Heat Up, and Key Football Triumphs

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
A drone delivering a package to a home.
Adobe Firefly (AI Generated)
A drone delivering a package to a home.

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 18, 2023:

  • Arkansas ranks second in drone commerce readiness based on a George Mason University report; state collaboration with Oklahoma on drone tech anticipated.
  • Texarkana Circuit Judge Carlton D. Jones announces run for Arkansas Supreme Court against incumbent Justice Courtney Hudson.
  • Potential closure threat for some Arkansas daycares if federal pandemic aid ends; over 91,000 children could be impacted.
  • Defense attorneys for three former Memphis police officers seek separate trials in the murder case of Tyre Nichols, citing alleged varying responsibilities.
  • Red Wolves football: Ja'Quez Cross runs 164 yards in 31-7 win against Stony Brook.
  • Donald Ryan Mullenix, a northeast Arkansas attorney, admits to threatening two federal judges, facing potential 10-year sentence.
  • Pregnancy risks for Black women in Tennessee reported three times higher than white women; state announces Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program.
  • Blytheville Police Department warns of email scam with fraudsters posing as the department requesting payment for citations.
  • Former Little Rock Police officer, Henry Topps, decertified post-investigation into a fatal car chase involving minors.
  • In college football, BYU beats Arkansas 38-31 with Kedon Slovis throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.. Southern Illinois snags 26-25 win against Southeast Missouri State led by Nic Baker's 458-yard throw.

We also mentioned these announcements:

  • The Osceola City Council is scheduled to meet tonight at 5.
  • There's a free West African dance workshop by Dr. Madia Cooper-Ashirfi starting at 7 tonight in the Fowler Center's Drama Theater in Jonesboro. It's open to the public.
  • The second of a three part session called "How to Spot a Narcissist" starts tonight at 7 in the Three Rivers College Bess Center Conference Room in Poplar Bluff. It's open to the public.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
