KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas' Drone Advancements, Judicial Races Heat Up, and Key Football Triumphs

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 18, 2023:

Arkansas ranks second in drone commerce readiness based on a George Mason University report; state collaboration with Oklahoma on drone tech anticipated.

Texarkana Circuit Judge Carlton D. Jones announces run for Arkansas Supreme Court against incumbent Justice Courtney Hudson.

Potential closure threat for some Arkansas daycares if federal pandemic aid ends; over 91,000 children could be impacted.

Defense attorneys for three former Memphis police officers seek separate trials in the murder case of Tyre Nichols, citing alleged varying responsibilities.

Red Wolves football: Ja'Quez Cross runs 164 yards in 31-7 win against Stony Brook.

Donald Ryan Mullenix, a northeast Arkansas attorney, admits to threatening two federal judges, facing potential 10-year sentence.

Pregnancy risks for Black women in Tennessee reported three times higher than white women; state announces Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program.

Blytheville Police Department warns of email scam with fraudsters posing as the department requesting payment for citations.

Former Little Rock Police officer, Henry Topps, decertified post-investigation into a fatal car chase involving minors.

In college football, BYU beats Arkansas 38-31 with Kedon Slovis throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.. Southern Illinois snags 26-25 win against Southeast Missouri State led by Nic Baker's 458-yard throw.

