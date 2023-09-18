Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas' Drone Advancements, Judicial Races Heat Up, and Key Football Triumphs
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 18, 2023:
- Arkansas ranks second in drone commerce readiness based on a George Mason University report; state collaboration with Oklahoma on drone tech anticipated.
- Texarkana Circuit Judge Carlton D. Jones announces run for Arkansas Supreme Court against incumbent Justice Courtney Hudson.
- Potential closure threat for some Arkansas daycares if federal pandemic aid ends; over 91,000 children could be impacted.
- Defense attorneys for three former Memphis police officers seek separate trials in the murder case of Tyre Nichols, citing alleged varying responsibilities.
- Red Wolves football: Ja'Quez Cross runs 164 yards in 31-7 win against Stony Brook.
- Donald Ryan Mullenix, a northeast Arkansas attorney, admits to threatening two federal judges, facing potential 10-year sentence.
- Pregnancy risks for Black women in Tennessee reported three times higher than white women; state announces Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program.
- Blytheville Police Department warns of email scam with fraudsters posing as the department requesting payment for citations.
- Former Little Rock Police officer, Henry Topps, decertified post-investigation into a fatal car chase involving minors.
- In college football, BYU beats Arkansas 38-31 with Kedon Slovis throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.. Southern Illinois snags 26-25 win against Southeast Missouri State led by Nic Baker's 458-yard throw.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- The Osceola City Council is scheduled to meet tonight at 5.
- There's a free West African dance workshop by Dr. Madia Cooper-Ashirfi starting at 7 tonight in the Fowler Center's Drama Theater in Jonesboro. It's open to the public.
- The second of a three part session called "How to Spot a Narcissist" starts tonight at 7 in the Three Rivers College Bess Center Conference Room in Poplar Bluff. It's open to the public.