KASU Delta News Podcast: Rice Donations, Underfunded Universities, Jailbreak Attempts, and Mayor Resignation Controversies
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday, September 21, 2023:
- Arkansas Rice Federation donates 240,000 lbs of rice to Arkansas Food Bank during Arkansas Rice Month with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in attendance.
- U.S. Department of Education claims Arkansas underfunded University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff by $330 million over 30 years; Governor Sanders' office responds critically.
- Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge to host a presentation on WW2 airlifts by Eddie Ide, including a Shrimp Boil Dinner before the main event.
- Two detainees, Melvin Crowe and Rickey Martin, caught attempting to escape White County Jail through false ceilings.
- Nine Memphis jail deputies indicted over the in-custody death of Gershun Freeman after a physical altercation.
- Mississippi River faces below-normal water levels for the second year, impacting navigation and prompting shipping restrictions.
- Arkansas Department of Agriculture funds a $15-million wastewater project in Paragould and approves over $217-million in aid for various state projects.
- U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sues Baxter County Regional Hospital in Arkansas for alleged retaliation against employee who reported sexual harassment.
- Missouri homeowner, Andrew Lester, 84, pleads not guilty to assault charges in the shooting of teenager Ralph Yarl; trial set for October 2024.
- Mischa Martin, Deputy Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services, resigns after 15 years, aiming to spend more time with her children.
- Craighead County Courthouse closes a tunnel entrance due to renovations, urging patrons to use the Union Street entrance.
- Bryant City Council unanimously calls for Mayor Allen Scott's resignation and shifts power to councilman Jason Brown after allegations of misconduct.
- Missouri State University Professor Keith Ekstam is exhibiting his recent sculptures at the A-State Windgate Center in Jonesboro through October 20th. Doors open at 8 this morning.
- An American Red Cross Blood Drive continues at 11 this morning at the A-State Reng Student Union Centennial Ball Room in Jonesboro. It's open to the public.
- The art exhibits "Memento-Mori" and "Sweet Dreams" are on display at the Bradbury Museum in Jonesboro through November 15th. Doors open at noon.
- The NEA District Fair kicks off today and goes through September 30th at the fairgrounds in Jonesboro. The gates open at noon today. The midway opens at 4 tonight.
- The Blytheville City Council is expected to meet tonight at 5.
- A-State faces Texas State in Women's Soccer this afternoon at 2 at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.