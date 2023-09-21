KASU Delta News Podcast: Rice Donations, Underfunded Universities, Jailbreak Attempts, and Mayor Resignation Controversies

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday, September 21, 2023:



Arkansas Rice Federation donates 240,000 lbs of rice to Arkansas Food Bank during Arkansas Rice Month with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in attendance.

U.S. Department of Education claims Arkansas underfunded University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff by $330 million over 30 years; Governor Sanders' office responds critically.

Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge to host a presentation on WW2 airlifts by Eddie Ide, including a Shrimp Boil Dinner before the main event.

Two detainees, Melvin Crowe and Rickey Martin, caught attempting to escape White County Jail through false ceilings.

Nine Memphis jail deputies indicted over the in-custody death of Gershun Freeman after a physical altercation.

Mississippi River faces below-normal water levels for the second year, impacting navigation and prompting shipping restrictions.

Arkansas Department of Agriculture funds a $15-million wastewater project in Paragould and approves over $217-million in aid for various state projects.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sues Baxter County Regional Hospital in Arkansas for alleged retaliation against employee who reported sexual harassment.

Missouri homeowner, Andrew Lester, 84, pleads not guilty to assault charges in the shooting of teenager Ralph Yarl; trial set for October 2024.

Mischa Martin, Deputy Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services, resigns after 15 years, aiming to spend more time with her children.

Craighead County Courthouse closes a tunnel entrance due to renovations, urging patrons to use the Union Street entrance.

Bryant City Council unanimously calls for Mayor Allen Scott's resignation and shifts power to councilman Jason Brown after allegations of misconduct.

