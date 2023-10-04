© 2023 KASU
Emergency Alert System test set for 2:20 p.m. ET

Published October 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

On Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET, an Emergency Alert System test will be buzzing on every cell phone, radio and television across the country. The test is necessary in order to check how people can be warned in case of a natural disaster or other emergency.

We speak with Joseph Trainor, of the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

