MIT professor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Moungi Bawendi was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this week. The MIT chemistry professor shares the award with two other scientists — Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. — for their work on quantum dots, or tiny particles that can release very bright colored light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Bawendi speaks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins about his work and the award.

