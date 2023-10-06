© 2023 KASU
The iconic 'Wild Kingdom' is coming back to TV

Published October 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
An endangered desert tortoise in the middle of a road in the eastern Mojave Desert near Ivanpah, Calif., just south of the Nevada state line. (Reed Saxon/AP)
It’s been 60 years since we were first introduced to the hidden wonders of our natural world and the importance of wildlife conservation with Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” And now, a brand new iteration of the iconic show will be coming back to our TVs beginning this Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with new hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Rae Wynn-Grant, who will be showcasing conservation success stories across the United States.

Watch on YouTube.

