The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Factory workers and UAW union members form a picket line outside the Ford Motor Co. Kentucky Truck Plant in the early morning hours in Louisville, Kentucky.
After three weeks of a vacancy, and multiple failed candidates, House Republicans finally have their speaker. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson took the lead in filing a brief in a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his voting record shows opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Fallout of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is spilling onto campuses here in the U.S. Students at universities across the country are protesting Israel’s siege of Gaza.

Ford and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative deal that would see an end to the strike end and a pay raise for the union members.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

