Blind sports broadcaster Allan Wylie is in it for the love of the game

High school senior Allan Wylie is getting a lot of attention in the world of sports broadcasting. The 17-year-old has done color commentary at his Cleveland-area high school. He also did a stint this summer in the broadcast booth of Cleveland’s high-A affiliate baseball team, The Lake Country Captains.

It’d be a remarkable feat for any teen, but Wylie also happens to beblind since birth. So how does he describe the plays? He joins host Robin Young to talk about his strategies and his love of sports broadcasting.

Logan Potosky and Allan Wylie. (Courtesy of Larry Jacobson)

