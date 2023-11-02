The News Roundup - International

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is losing its aid workers as Israel continues to bomb Gaza. At least 70 of those workers have died in the attacks.

International leaders are looking to begin a peace process as the violence and humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. President Joe Biden said he would try to start negotiations, but he was interrupted by protestors who claimed he was backing genocide against Palestinians. Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati claims to have a peace plan as well.

The Panama Canal is cutting down on the number of ships allowed to pass through. The ElNiño weather pattern is contributing to a drought in the country, causing the canal authority to slash the number of daily shipping slots from an already-reduced 31 to 25.

