Hostage release negotiations are ongoing as Israel and Hamas battle around another hospital in Gaza

Published November 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST

Israel and Hamas are closing in on a deal to free some hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israeli towns in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The pending agreement could result in a possible pause in fighting.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues around Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, which saw targeted attacks over the weekend.

We get the latest from NPR’s Lauren Frayer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

