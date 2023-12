Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong speak to The Hill’s Scott Wong and NPR’s Ron Elving about the week in politics. It included the vote to expel New York Congressman George Santos and Thursday night’s Fox News debate between presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

