COP28: What will it take to phase out fossil fuels?

What will it take to phase out fossil fuels to stay within 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming? That’s Tuesday’s focus at the United Nations climate. That conversation could prove challenging with COP being hosted in the United Arab Emirates which is known for oil and gas. Many of the world leaders who attended the opening of the summit have now left, meaning negotiations over how to move forward will properly start.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy is at the gathering in Dubai. She joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

