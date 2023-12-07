Is inflation really in check?

Since 2021, the Federal Reserve has targeted high levels of inflation in the economy with interest rate hikes, and price increases have slowed in recent months.

Last month, inflation fell to 3%, which is close to the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. But is high inflation really gone for good?

We put that question to Ali Velshi, MSNBC economics correspondent and anchor.

