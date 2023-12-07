© 2023 KASU
Is inflation really in check?

Published December 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST
A Visa credit card is tendered. (Richard Drew/AP)
Since 2021, the Federal Reserve has targeted high levels of inflation in the economy with interest rate hikes, and price increases have slowed in recent months.

Last month, inflation fell to 3%, which is close to the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. But is high inflation really gone for good?

We put that question to Ali Velshi, MSNBC economics correspondent and anchor.

