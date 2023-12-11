'How to Dance in Ohio' on Broadway stars 7 autistic actors

When “How to Dance in Ohio” opened on Broadway Sunday, it became Broadway’s first show where the majority of cast members are autistic. The seven starring actors play the young adults featured in a documentary of the same name as they navigate the excitement and fears associated with preparing for their first formal dance.

The actors include Desmond Luis Edwards, who plays Remy — a cosplaying, dress-up-loving free spirit — and Conor Tague as Tommy, whose goal is to get a driver’s license. The show is an honest, funny and poignant portrayal which is resonating in both neurotypical and neurodiverse communities.

Host Robin Young sat down with Tague and Edwards as well as director Sammi Cannold to talk about the show.

