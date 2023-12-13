© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rico's crumbling health care system contributes to high death rate

Published December 13, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

Puerto Rico’s death rate last year surpassed that of any year in the past two decades, including when Hurricane Maria destroyed parts of the island in 2017.

Washington Post reporter Arelis Hernandez joins us to discuss her reporting on how Puerto Rico’s crumbling health care system is leading to the high death rate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now