The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST
Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump delivers a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court this week to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to keep him off the ballot for the 2024 election. He’s also appealed a decision byMaine’s top election official to do the same.

In Iowa, Trump’s Republican rivals are spending big bucks to try and outpace him as he leads the GOP pack despite being largely absent from major events like debates.

News broke this week concerning the valuation of X, formerly known as Twitter. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover, the company has lost over 71 percent of its valuation, according to Fidelity Investments.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

