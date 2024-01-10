NASA delays first Artemis mission to the moon to 2025

NASA announced earlier this week that it would delay its first Artemis mission to the moon. The mission scheduled for earlier this year will launch in 2025. It’s the first attempt to put Americans on the moon in five decades. But several critical issues remain unresolved before Artemis is a go.

We hear more from Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer director of the Fels Planetarium at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2009.

