Parts of the Northeast and South are recovering after a huge, deadly winter storm

People across parts of the South and Northeast are recovering from massive, destructive storms that caused several fatalities, knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers and snarled travel Tuesday and Wednesday.

The South saw heavy rains, flooding and even some tornadoes, while communities in the Northeast faced significant precipitation, destructive winds and floods.

At least five people were killed due to the storm, the Associated Press reported, including an 81-year-old Alabama woman who died after her mobile home was hit by a suspected tornado.

Lisa Rathke / AP / AP Harold Merrimont shovels heavy, wet snow on Wednesday in Plainfield, Vt.

Heavy rains and strong winds made some roadways impassable and cut power to thousands of New Yorkers from the New York City metro area to Rochester and other residents in the western part of the state.

As of midday Wednesday, more than 127,000 customers in New York still had no power, according to poweroutage.us.

"This is a serious storm, New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted late Tuesday night. "Utility crews will be working to restore power as soon as safely possible."

Seth Wenig / AP / AP People help a woman in wheelchair through a flooded street in Lodi, N.J. on Wednesday.

Nearly 90,000 customers in Pennsylvania and more than 50,000 customers in Maine were also in the dark.

Several roads across Vermont were closed Wednesday morning due to downed trees and power lines, and a flood watch was in effect for all of Connecticut through Wednesday afternoon.

The weather system barreled through just days after another storm inundated parts of New England with several inches of snow.

Bay County Sheriff's Office / AP / AP This photo provided by the Bay County Sheriff's Office shows storm damage around Panama City Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that even though much of the rain was on its way out of the area, the threat of flooding would persist through early Thursday for parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Several unconfirmed tornadoes were reported across Florida on Tuesday, with wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle, WUSF reported.

The NWS said that even more severe weather was in the forecast starting on Friday for parts of the South through the Mid-Atlantic.

