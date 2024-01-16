© 2024 KASU
Looking for a warm place to go? Click here to find a warming shelter/center near you.

The Iowa caucuses recap

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 16, 2024 at 12:03 AM CST

The Iowa caucuses are underway — and the stakes are high as voters head to the polls in record-breaking cold and snow.

It’s the first contest in the Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump maintains a lead among GOP voters. And according to a new poll, Republican county chairs in Iowa feel the same.

What do the results of the Iowa caucus tell us about the right’s playing field this election season? And what have we learned from the 2020 Democratic caucus?

