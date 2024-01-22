© 2024 KASU
Trump versus Haley in New Hampshire primary after DeSantis drop-out

Published January 22, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis out of the race, Former President Donald Trump faces former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary and for the GOP nomination.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Al Cardenas, former chairman of the Florida Republican Party and former chairman of the American Conservative Union which runs the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference.

