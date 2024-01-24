© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get connected to the New Hampshire Primaries at KASU.org starting at 6 P.M.

Carbon emissions linked to controversial fishing practice of bottom trawling

Published January 24, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

Bottom trawling tears up the seafloor, but it might also produce a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

A new study finds that the practice of dragging huge fishing nets churns up carbon-rich sediment that can make its way into the atmosphere.

We get the latest on the study and its critics from Grist’s Max Graham.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now