Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will keep adding razor wire to the border by Eagle Pass, defying a Supreme Court ruling.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Camilo Montoya-Galvez, immigration reporter for CBS news, in Eagle Pass, Texas. They also look at the immigration bill being negotiated in the Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.