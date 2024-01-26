© 2024 KASU
What's the path forward in Gaza and Israel?

Published January 26, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST

There is no clear end in sight in the war between Israel and Hamas. The international community is looking for a path to peace and stability in the region, with a two-state solution granting statehood to Palestinians as an ideal.

But that solution will be tough to reach with the current leadership in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the State Department’s former deputy special Middle East coordinator, about the region’s future and the United States’ role in ending conflict and mediating a path forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now