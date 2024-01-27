Fresh Air Weekend: Tracee Ellis Ross; Racism in medicine

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

If the part isn't right, Tracee Ellis Ross says 'turn it into what you want it to be': When it comes to Black women, Hollywood is "limited in its thinking" Ross says — so here's how she makes her roles her own.

A would-be 'Martyr!' searches for meaning in this wry debut novel: Kaveh Akbar's Martyr! is very much its own creation. You might think of it as an Iranian American spin on John Kennedy Toole's A Confederacy of Dunces — wedded to Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch.

Following in her mom's footsteps, a doctor fights to make medicine more inclusive: Dr. Uché Blackstock says that the 2023 SCOTUS ruling against affirmative action will have a long-term, negative impact on both Black doctors and patients. Her book is Legacy.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

