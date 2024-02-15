KASU News: Renovation of Arkansas' Blind and Deaf Schools, Medicaid Funding, Violence and More

Today, we cover a wide range of topics involving Arkansas and Missouri.

Arkansas' Governor brings attention to the renovations of the Arkansas Schools for the Deaf and Blind following concerns about their infrastructure, and the allocation of $30 million in federal funds for improving mental health and substance abuse services in the state.

Also, we recount arrest details of multiple shooting incidents and a missing child case. Meanwhile, we discuss controversial Planned Parenthood funding in Missouri, the upcoming Blytheville Citizens Police Academy, and additional documents around the fatal 2023 beating of Tyree Nichols by police officers in Memphis.

Finally, we discuss a fatal incident at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade, leading to calls for gun law reform in Missouri.

On this episode: