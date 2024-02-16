© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Education Advocacy, Lithium Industry, and Local Events

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

In today's headlines, an advocacy group resubmits a proposal to hold Arkansas's private schools to public standards. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a new leader of the state's parole board and the state confirms the new Corrections Secretary.

The inaugural Lithium Innovation Summit brings energy companies, state officials, and entrepreneurs together, discussing the potential of the lithium industry and the global energy market. Today's show also gives an overview of an A-State basketball game result.

There's news about the upcoming Arkansas Tourism Convention in Jonesboro, the Darwin Day celebration focusing on paleontology at A-State, and the Cat Fancier's Association Gulf Shore Regional Cat Show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

Lastly, there's an indication of a possible temporary road closure in downtown Jonesboro.

On this episode:

  • Advocacy Group Pushes for Higher Standards in Private Schools
  • New Leadership for State's Parole Board
  • New Corrections Secretary Appointed in Arkansas
  • Lithium Innovation Summit: A New Industrial Turn
  • A-State Basketball Updates: Wins, Losses, and Ejections
  • Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism: Celebrating 50 Years
  • Celebrating Darwin Day with Dinosaurs of Arkansas
  • The Cat Fanciers Association Gulf Shore Regional Cat Show
Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor