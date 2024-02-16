KASU News: Education Advocacy, Lithium Industry, and Local Events
In today's headlines, an advocacy group resubmits a proposal to hold Arkansas's private schools to public standards. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a new leader of the state's parole board and the state confirms the new Corrections Secretary.
The inaugural Lithium Innovation Summit brings energy companies, state officials, and entrepreneurs together, discussing the potential of the lithium industry and the global energy market. Today's show also gives an overview of an A-State basketball game result.
There's news about the upcoming Arkansas Tourism Convention in Jonesboro, the Darwin Day celebration focusing on paleontology at A-State, and the Cat Fancier's Association Gulf Shore Regional Cat Show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.
Lastly, there's an indication of a possible temporary road closure in downtown Jonesboro.
On this episode:
- Advocacy Group Pushes for Higher Standards in Private Schools
- New Leadership for State's Parole Board
- New Corrections Secretary Appointed in Arkansas
- Lithium Innovation Summit: A New Industrial Turn
- A-State Basketball Updates: Wins, Losses, and Ejections
- Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism: Celebrating 50 Years
- Celebrating Darwin Day with Dinosaurs of Arkansas
- The Cat Fanciers Association Gulf Shore Regional Cat Show