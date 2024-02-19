© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Foreign Aid, Mental Health Investments, and Local News

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

Disagreement persists regarding international assistance legislation passed in the Senate. Arkansas Governor announces a $30 million investment in mental and substance abuse programs from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Almost half of open enrollment and conversion charter schools in Arkansas received a D or F state applied letter grade. Frederick Shepard, A-State Hall of Honor member, is remembered for his basketball legacy.

The city of Hoxie sues a council member over a canceled payment. A proposal to replace utility poles with steel ones is put forward in Jonesboro. Lastly, the ongoing water system issue in Helena-West Helena is discussed.

On this episode

  • U.S. Rep. French Hill's Visit to Ukraine and Support for International Assistance
  • Arkansas' Efforts to Address Mental and Substance Abuse
  • Performance of Arkansas Charter Schools
  • Remembering Frederick Shepard: A-State Hall of Honor Member
  • A-State Red Wolves' Victory in College Men's Basketball
  • Hoxie sues council member over stopped check
  • Improving Jonesboro's Utility Infrastructure
  • Addressing Water Issues in Helena, West Helena
Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor