KASU News: Foreign Aid, Mental Health Investments, and Local News

Disagreement persists regarding international assistance legislation passed in the Senate. Arkansas Governor announces a $30 million investment in mental and substance abuse programs from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Almost half of open enrollment and conversion charter schools in Arkansas received a D or F state applied letter grade. Frederick Shepard, A-State Hall of Honor member, is remembered for his basketball legacy.

The city of Hoxie sues a council member over a canceled payment. A proposal to replace utility poles with steel ones is put forward in Jonesboro. Lastly, the ongoing water system issue in Helena-West Helena is discussed.

On this episode

