KASU News: Foreign Aid, Mental Health Investments, and Local News
Disagreement persists regarding international assistance legislation passed in the Senate. Arkansas Governor announces a $30 million investment in mental and substance abuse programs from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Almost half of open enrollment and conversion charter schools in Arkansas received a D or F state applied letter grade. Frederick Shepard, A-State Hall of Honor member, is remembered for his basketball legacy.
The city of Hoxie sues a council member over a canceled payment. A proposal to replace utility poles with steel ones is put forward in Jonesboro. Lastly, the ongoing water system issue in Helena-West Helena is discussed.
On this episode
- U.S. Rep. French Hill's Visit to Ukraine and Support for International Assistance
- Arkansas' Efforts to Address Mental and Substance Abuse
- Performance of Arkansas Charter Schools
- Remembering Frederick Shepard: A-State Hall of Honor Member
- A-State Red Wolves' Victory in College Men's Basketball
- Hoxie sues council member over stopped check
- Improving Jonesboro's Utility Infrastructure
- Addressing Water Issues in Helena, West Helena