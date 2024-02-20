KASU News: March Primaries, Millage Increases, and Legal Battles

Today's newscast covers topics such as the extension of a program in Arkansas for tornado outbreak victims, a civil rights lawsuit being faced by a Northeast Arkansas school board for alleged neglect, and the commencement of early voting for the March primaries in Arkansas.

Also mentioned are two school districts discussing their proposals for a millage increase, a ban on celebratory gunfire in cities passed by Missouri's Republican-led House following a deadly shooting, new funding to support local recreational facilities, and multiple charges for different incidents which involved sexual abuse allegations, a shooting incident, and a past felony conviction.

On this episode:

00:30 Early Voting and Election Integrity in Arkansas

01:16 Public Meetings on School Millage Increase Proposals

01:58 Extension of Emergency Housing Program

02:34 Civil Rights Lawsuit Against School Board

03:16 Missouri's Ban on Celebratory Gunfire

04:05 Jersey Mike's Subs Expansion to Jonesboro

05:08 Investment in Local Recreational Facilities

05:43 Jonesboro City Council's Upcoming Discussions

06:21 Controversy at Little Rock Megachurch

06:55 Murder Charge Following Weekend Shooting

07:25 Voting Rights Restoration in Tennessee

08:36 St. Louis Cardinals' Future Outlook