KASU News: March Primaries, Millage Increases, and Legal Battles
Today's newscast covers topics such as the extension of a program in Arkansas for tornado outbreak victims, a civil rights lawsuit being faced by a Northeast Arkansas school board for alleged neglect, and the commencement of early voting for the March primaries in Arkansas.
Also mentioned are two school districts discussing their proposals for a millage increase, a ban on celebratory gunfire in cities passed by Missouri's Republican-led House following a deadly shooting, new funding to support local recreational facilities, and multiple charges for different incidents which involved sexual abuse allegations, a shooting incident, and a past felony conviction.
On this episode:
00:30 Early Voting and Election Integrity in Arkansas
01:16 Public Meetings on School Millage Increase Proposals
01:58 Extension of Emergency Housing Program
02:34 Civil Rights Lawsuit Against School Board
03:16 Missouri's Ban on Celebratory Gunfire
04:05 Jersey Mike's Subs Expansion to Jonesboro
05:08 Investment in Local Recreational Facilities
05:43 Jonesboro City Council's Upcoming Discussions
06:21 Controversy at Little Rock Megachurch
06:55 Murder Charge Following Weekend Shooting
07:25 Voting Rights Restoration in Tennessee
08:36 St. Louis Cardinals' Future Outlook