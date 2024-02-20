© 2024 KASU
Trump to pay millions in financial fraud case: Where will that money go?

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST

Last week, a New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay roughly $450 million for carrying out more than a decade of financial fraud.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Will Thomas, assistant professor of business law at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business, about Trump’s expected appeal and where he could get the money to pay the fine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

