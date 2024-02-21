KASU News: Early Voting, Judicial Elections and Infrastructure Improvements

This newscast covers early voting and judicial elections in Arkansas for Super Tuesday, with special attention given to the competition for a position on the Arkansas Supreme Court. It also touches on a decrease in voter turnout when compared to previous years.

Other topics discussed include an approved proposed amendment to expand medical marijuana eligibility, appeals related to the State Board of Corrections, and a murder case involving a father charged with two counts of capital murder. Infrastructure upgrades approved by the Jonesboro City Council, a new office opened by Total Quality Logistics in central Arkansas and a record-breaking victory by A-State baseball team are also featured.

On this episode:

00:30 Judicial Elections: A Look at the Arkansas Supreme Court Race

01:36 Early Voting Turnout: A Comparison with Previous Years

02:19 AG Griffin Rules on Medical Marijuana and Direct Democracy Proposals

03:05 Attorney General Appeals Against Lawsuits

03:39 Capital Murder Charges in Arkansas

04:52 Jonesboro City Council Approves Infrastructure Upgrades and Museum Expansion

05:43 Total Quality Logistics Opens New Office in Little Rock

07:15 Increase in Spring Enrollment at ASU Institutions

08:04 Sports Update: Red Wolves' Historic Victory in Baseball

