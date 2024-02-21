© 2024 KASU
The U.S. vetoes another Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published February 21, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

This week, emotions are running high at the United Nations Security Council.

“The veto of this draft resolution is not only regrettable… it is absolutely reckless and dangerous against shielding Israel even as it commits the most shocking crimes,” said Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations.

Those comments cameafterthe United States vetoed an Arab-backed and widely supportedU.N. resolution.Itdemandedan immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamaswar.

It’sbeen more than 130 days since Oct. 7 and the Hamasattack on Israel. Israeli officials say around 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage. More than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, more than half of them women and children.

We talk about what happened with the ceasefire resolution and where that leaves negotiations now.

