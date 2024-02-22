© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Maternal Health Crisis and Upcoming Elections

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

The discussion around maternal healthcare is intensified in Arkansas where leaders and medical experts have conducted a roundtable.

The state has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation, with the main issues linked to awareness, education, and access to care. Another issue being encountered in Northeast Arkansas is the millage increase request by another school district which aims to increase safety improvements in the area.

In terms of politics, early voting has started for the presidential primaries and judicial elections. The race for the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court is another point of focus.

Other news include the charges against a Tennessee woman accused of child neglect, an upcoming lecture on the state's Freedom of Information Act, the call for nominations for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame 2024, and updates on college sports.

On this episode:

00:30 Addressing Maternal Health Crisis in Arkansas
03:15 Arkansas Local Elections and Millage Increases
03:57 Child Neglect Charges Over Instagram Post
05:06 Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Race
06:54 Law Professor's Discussion on FOIA and Affirmative Action
07:37 2024 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominations
08:21 A-State's Historic Start in College Baseball

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
