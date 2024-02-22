KASU News: Arkansas Maternal Health Crisis and Upcoming Elections

The discussion around maternal healthcare is intensified in Arkansas where leaders and medical experts have conducted a roundtable.

The state has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation, with the main issues linked to awareness, education, and access to care. Another issue being encountered in Northeast Arkansas is the millage increase request by another school district which aims to increase safety improvements in the area.

In terms of politics, early voting has started for the presidential primaries and judicial elections. The race for the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court is another point of focus.

Other news include the charges against a Tennessee woman accused of child neglect, an upcoming lecture on the state's Freedom of Information Act, the call for nominations for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame 2024, and updates on college sports.

On this episode:

00:30 Addressing Maternal Health Crisis in Arkansas

03:15 Arkansas Local Elections and Millage Increases

03:57 Child Neglect Charges Over Instagram Post

05:06 Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Race

06:54 Law Professor's Discussion on FOIA and Affirmative Action

07:37 2024 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominations

08:21 A-State's Historic Start in College Baseball

