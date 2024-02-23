KASU News: Mississippi County Plant Closure, Arkansas Treasurer Race & State News Roundup

Headlines include the shutdown of a manufacturing plant in Mississippi County, impacting 650 workers. State leaders are pressing Arkansas Corrections board member Alonza Jiles to resign over allegations of covering up child sexual abuse. Michael Pakko, a libertarian economist, announced his candidacy for Arkansas Treasurer. The Revive The AR app has been launched to combat opioid addiction and overdoses, and the Mississippi River's Interstate 55 Bridge will temporarily close over the weekend.

In other news, chronic wasting disease has been found in a white-tailed deer in Craighead County. An ASU System Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to discuss the new system president's search. Missouri's constitution amendment procedure faces changes as Republican lawmakers vote.

Students and faculty at the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design are creating affordable housing prototypes. Lastly, a book signing event features a young author in Jonesboro, and the ASU Red Wolves emerged victorious over the Troy Trojans in men's college basketball.

On this episode:

00:30 Arkansas Corrections Board Member Under Fire

01:14 Arkansas Treasurer Race: New Candidate Announcement

01:58 Revive The AR: A New App to Combat Opioid Addiction

02:36 Interstate 55 Bridge Closure Announcement

03:02 DENSO Manufacturing Plant Shutdown

03:44 Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Arkansas Deer

05:02 ASU System Board of Trustees Meeting

05:53 Missouri's Constitution Amendment Challenges

06:39 Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions in Arkansas

07:51 Young Author's Book Signing at Nettleton UHSMA

08:40 A-State Red Wolves Triumph Over Troy Trojans

