IVF: What a former patient in the South wants you to know

Patients who use in vitro fertilization to start a family want to demystify the process for the general public now that the future of the procedure is uncertain. This comes after a recent court ruling in Alabama that frozen embryos are “extrauterine children.”

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Belle Boggs who underwent IVF in North Carolina. She wrote a book about her experience in 2016 called “The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine and Motherhood.” Boggs’ physician, Dr. Steven Young, chief of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Duke University School of Medicine, also joins us.

Belle Boggs with her children Harriet, 5, and Beatrice, 10. (Courtesy of Belle Boggs)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

