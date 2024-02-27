KASU News: Arkansas Lawsuit, Heart Health, and Tourism Conference

In this news roundup from KASU on February 27, 2024, a lawsuit continues over the regulation of constitutional amendments in Arkansas. Governor Sanders visits Jonesboro for a tourism conference while offering her thoughts on the growth of tourism in the state. The importance of heart health among Black Arkansans is also touched upon. Other stories include the rescue of 30 suspected human trafficking victims in Jonesboro, Family Dollar Stores pleading guilty to a case involving unsanitary conditions, and a proposed ban on pride flags in public schools passes the GOP-led Tennessee House.

On this episode:

00:30 Lawsuit Against Arkansas Over Ballot Amendments

01:35 Operation HART: Human Trafficking Victims Rescued

01:54 Family Dollar Stores Pleads Guilty to Unsanitary Conditions

02:38 Tennessee House Passes Bill Limiting Display of Pride Flags in Schools

03:12 Governor Sanders' Speech at the 50th Governor's Conference on Tourism

05:03 Heart Health Education During Black History Month

