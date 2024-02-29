KASU News: Primaries, Tobacco Tax, and More

Today, early voting for primaries, Quorum Court races, school district tax renewals, and public meetings on an education millage increase are highlighted in this episode. Additionally, the Arkansas Attorney General's rejection of a tobacco tax ballot initiative, Missouri's attempt to prevent Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and a child abuse allegation against an Arkansas monk are discussed. Headlines also cover the combination of Bryant's emergency services with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center due to the 2019 Public Safety Act, and concludes with a sports update on the A-State Red Wolves' basketball victory.

On this episode

00:30 Arkansas Primaries: A Close Look at the Contests in Lawrence County

01:29 School Districts' Tax and Millage Proposals

02:09 Arkansas Attorney General Rejects Tobacco Tax Initiative

02:49 Missouri's Planned Parenthood Funding Controversy

03:33 Subiaco Abbey: Addressing Child Abuse Allegations

03:59 Arkansas Battles High Flu Activity

05:09 Saline County's Public Safety Departments Merge

05:34 College Basketball Highlights: A-State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

