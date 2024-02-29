© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Primaries, Tobacco Tax, and More

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today, early voting for primaries, Quorum Court races, school district tax renewals, and public meetings on an education millage increase are highlighted in this episode. Additionally, the Arkansas Attorney General's rejection of a tobacco tax ballot initiative, Missouri's attempt to prevent Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and a child abuse allegation against an Arkansas monk are discussed. Headlines also cover the combination of Bryant's emergency services with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center due to the 2019 Public Safety Act, and concludes with a sports update on the A-State Red Wolves' basketball victory.

On this episode

00:30 Arkansas Primaries: A Close Look at the Contests in Lawrence County

01:29 School Districts' Tax and Millage Proposals

02:09 Arkansas Attorney General Rejects Tobacco Tax Initiative

02:49 Missouri's Planned Parenthood Funding Controversy

03:33 Subiaco Abbey: Addressing Child Abuse Allegations

03:59 Arkansas Battles High Flu Activity

05:09 Saline County's Public Safety Departments Merge

05:34 College Basketball Highlights: A-State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
