KASU News: Primaries, Tobacco Tax, and More
Today, early voting for primaries, Quorum Court races, school district tax renewals, and public meetings on an education millage increase are highlighted in this episode. Additionally, the Arkansas Attorney General's rejection of a tobacco tax ballot initiative, Missouri's attempt to prevent Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and a child abuse allegation against an Arkansas monk are discussed. Headlines also cover the combination of Bryant's emergency services with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center due to the 2019 Public Safety Act, and concludes with a sports update on the A-State Red Wolves' basketball victory.
On this episode
00:30 Arkansas Primaries: A Close Look at the Contests in Lawrence County
01:29 School Districts' Tax and Millage Proposals
02:09 Arkansas Attorney General Rejects Tobacco Tax Initiative
02:49 Missouri's Planned Parenthood Funding Controversy
03:33 Subiaco Abbey: Addressing Child Abuse Allegations
03:59 Arkansas Battles High Flu Activity
05:09 Saline County's Public Safety Departments Merge
05:34 College Basketball Highlights: A-State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers