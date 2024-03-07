KASU News: Super Tuesday Reactions and Governor Sanders' Priorities

This episode of KASU News, airing on March 7th, 2024, covers several key topics including the Arkansas Democratic Party's response to Super Tuesday election results, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' executive order to boost maternal health, and her proposed $6.3 billion budget emphasizing education and state employee pay raises.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver discusses city improvements and the crime rate decrease in his State of the City Address. The episode also reports on a lawsuit against a contractor by the Elaine Legacy Center, Arkansas's victory over LSU in men's basketball, A-State's loss against Louisiana in the women's basketball Sunbelt Conference Tournament, and criminal charges against staff at a Missouri boarding school.

On this episode:

00:30 Boosting Maternal Health in Arkansas: Governor Sanders' Initiative

01:38 Arkansas Governor's Budget Proposal for Education and State Employees

02:21 Jonesboro Mayor's Vision for the City's Future

03:19 Legal Battle: The Elaine Legacy Center's Lawsuit Against Contractors

03:59 On the Court: Arkansas's Victory Over LSU in Men's Basketball

04:54 Election Night: The Democratic Party's Watch Party and Primary Challenges

07:32 Controversies Surrounding a Missouri Boarding School

08:11 Sunbelt Conference Tournament Highlights: Louisiana Raging Cajuns vs. A-State Red Wolves

