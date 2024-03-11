KASU News: Jonesboro Shooting, Arkansas Political and Social Updates

The KASU News for Monday, March 11, 2024, covers a deadly shooting at a private party in downtown Jonesboro, leading to an ongoing investigation with multiple casualties. A City of Jonesboro communications director resigns following a controversial social media post. U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford secures funding for Arkansas infrastructure in a recent spending package, aimed at addressing maintenance issues of the McClellan-Kerr System.

Additionally, efforts to change Arkansas's educational system begin with a focus on pre-K access and quality special education, needing almost 91,000 signatures for a November 2024 ballot. Attorney General Tim Griffin warns Arkansas residents about a rise in scam calls impersonating bank officials. A minor earthquake near Hoxie is reported with minimal impacts.

Legal updates include the postponement of a state court trial for four former officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death and an upcoming exhibit at the Plantation Agriculture Museum highlighting the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sports updates feature notable wins and upsets in college and professional basketball.

On this episode:

00:30 Jonesboro Shooting Investigation

01:03 Congressional Spending Package and Arkansas Infrastructure

01:52 AR Kids' Educational Reform Efforts

02:27 Proposed Casino License Amendment

03:01 Bank Scam Warning

03:44 Minor Earthquake in Hoxie

04:44 Jonesboro City Official Resignation

05:17 Postponement of Memphis Officers' Trial

05:59 Japanese American Internment Exhibit

07:39 College and Professional Basketball Updates

