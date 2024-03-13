'Wuhan' book details the Chinese government's initial COVID response and failings

A new book from author and political science professor Dali Yang details the early days of the COVID pandemic in China, the response on a local and national level and what failures occurred in the response.

The book “Wuhan: How the COVID-19 Outbreak in China Spiraled Out of Control” investigations the communications that were made, missed and covered up around the prevalence of the virus and who China’s political structure allowed local governments to hide the severity of the disease until it was too late. Yang joins host Scott Tong to discuss his findings and what we can learn from them.

