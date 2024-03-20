KASU News: Farm Bill, National Guard Deployment, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, cover a variety of pressing topics. Arkansas farmers, including Jared Phillips, advocate for increased conservation funding in the U.S. Farm Bill to support sustainable agricultural practices.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the deployment of Arkansas National Guard personnel to the U.S. Mexico border to combat illegal activities. The episode also delves into the expansion of steel manufacturing in Northeast Arkansas and a federal grant aiding A-State's program in this industry.

Legal matters are also addressed, with a focus on a mass shooting incident, actions against apprenticeship program changes and Instagram policies by Arkansas' Attorney General, and a confrontation involving the Executive Director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Additionally, a Tennessee nurse practitioner faces sentencing for illegal prescription practices, and Arkansas State Parks earns a unique mobility certification.

On this episode:

00:30 The Push for Conservation Funding in the Farm Bill

02:57 Arkansas National Guard Deployment to Southern Border

03:21 Boosting Steel Manufacturing with Federal Funding

03:54 Teen Faces Felony Charge After Super Bowl Mass Shooting

05:09 Controversy Over Proposed Diversity Rule in Apprenticeships

05:49 Protest Against Instagram's Child Exploitation Policy

06:32 Airport Executive Injured in Shooting Involving Federal Agents

07:13 The Fall of the 'Rock Doc': A Tale of Crime and Punishment

07:56 Innovative Accessibility: Arkansas State Parks Lead the Way

